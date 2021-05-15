Moose Earns World Title Shot vs. Kenny Omega at Against All Odds

News / May 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight at Under Siege on IMPACT Plus, Moose defeated Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin in a thrilling 6-Way #1 Contenders match to earn an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Kenny Omega.
We can now confirm that this high-stakes collision will take place at Against All Odds, streaming June 12th on IMPACT Plus. After the bell rang, Moose sent a message to the reigning IMPACT World Champion when he looked straight into the camera and said, “I’m coming to take back what’s ours!”
Stay tuned for more news on Against All Odds!