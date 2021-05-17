Under Siege Exclusives: Alexander Headed to El P’s Home Turf?

Exclusive / May 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Days later, the wrestling world is still buzzing about Under Siege. Don’t miss these exclusive post-match comments from El Phantasmo, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Taylor Wilde, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions FinJuice and the new #1 contender for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT World Title, Moose. With this unforgettable event in the rearview mirror, the road to Slammiversary now goes through Against All Odds, streaming June 12th on IMPACT Plus.
Click here for full Under Siege results and highlights.