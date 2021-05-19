IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: May 20, 2021

Preview / May 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following an earth-shattering Under Siege, the road to Against All Odds begins on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV!
Under Siege was a huge night for the the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, as well as the duo of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Alongside Eddie Edwards, FinJuice picked up a monumental win over IMPACT & AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Meanwhile, Ace and Fulton were victorious in a 4-way #1 contenders match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles! Now the two teams are set to collide this Thursday with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line!
At Under Siege, Fire ‘N Flava regained the Knockouts Tag Team Championships when they defeated Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering who won the titles just a few weeks prior. But there’s no rest for the weary in the stacked Knockouts division as Kiera Hogan battles Tenille Dashwood this Thursday on IMPACT! Dashwood has made her intentions clear – she wants to hold tag team gold with Knockouts trailblazer, Taylor Wilde. Despite Taylor’s lack of interest, could a victory for Dashwood move her one step closer towards her goal?
It all started with a brutal backstage attack at the hands of Rohit Raju and Shera as they tried to prove that Jake Something was no longer on their level. Rohit would even go on to cost Jake a spot in the 6-Way #1 Contenders match at Under Siege. With revenge on his mind, Jake Something looks to settle the score when he meets Rohit Raju in singles action this Thursday on IMPACT!
The action begins on BTI, just one hour before IMPACT! goes on the air. Tune in to AXS TV at 7/6c as Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews get you ready for the night ahead, featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive match! After they were kicked out of Swinger’s Palace at Under Siege, XXXL take on Johnny Swinger and his muscle, Hernandez!
