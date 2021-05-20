XXXL Crush Johnny Swinger & Hernandez on BTI

News / May 20, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews kicked off the road to Against All Odds on another must-see episode of Before the IMPACT on AXS TV!
Following an altercation inside Swinger’s Palace where Johnny Swinger had Hernandez bounce XXXL out of the casino, the two duos met in an exclusive tag bout! In the early going, Swinger made a courageous attempt to powerslam Acey Romero but was unsuccessful in doing so. Swinger would rely on Hernandez to do the heavy lifting but it was all null and void when Romero sent Hernandez flying over the guardrail with a Pounce! Back in the ring, Larry D would go on to put Swinger away with a thunderous top rope splash.
The event of the same name may be in the rear-view mirror, but IMPACT Wrestling continues to be under siege! George Iceman brought the scoops on a new edition of Iceman’s Intel. He revealed that Chris Sabin is still furious at Moose for taking his tag team partner, James Storm, out of action. Now that Moose is #1 contender, there is one question that remains unanswered – when will Chris Sabin exact his revenge? Iceman would then turn his attention to Sami Callihan. He confirmed that despite not winning the 6-Way #1 Contenders match at Under Siege, he still wants a piece of IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega.
Don’t miss the next edition of BTI – tune in Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV!