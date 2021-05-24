IMPACT! Exclusives: FinJuice Reflect on Heartbreaking Loss to VBD

Exclusive / May 24, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As IMPACT! went off the air, the cameras continued to roll for these exclusive clips that you won’t see on television!
After losing to Violent By Design in an impromptu World Tag Team Title match, FinJuice reflect on the heartbreaking turn of events. Jake Something is fired up following his physical message of dominance to Rohit Raju and Shera. Sam Beale steps up for the biggest match of his career when he challenges former IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards! Plus, Rosemary recruits Rachael Ellering for the huge 10-Knockouts tag this Thursday, leaving Jordynne Grace in the dust!
