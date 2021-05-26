Sneak Peak: The Chilling Cold Open to This Week’s IMPACT!

Cold Open / May 26, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Take a sneak peak at this Thursday’s all-new riveting episode of IMPACT! with the chilling Cold Open!
Following last week’s shocking events that saw Violent By Design “Call Their Shot” for an impromptu IMPACT World Tag Team Title match, the Cold Open takes a look back at how Rhino earned that golden opportunity all the way back at Bound For Glory. Now that Rhino and Joe Doering are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Eric Young reveals the entire plan was indeed “by design”.
