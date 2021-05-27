IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – May 27, 2021

Results / May 27, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Less than three weeks away from Against All Odds, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air!
Sami Callihan Kicks Off IMPACT!
Callihan is in the ring to address IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis and The Good Brothers running roughshod over IMPACT Wrestling. Callihan claims that Omega is scared of him and that’s why they cost him the 6-Way #1 Contenders match at Under Siege. Callihan calls out the champ but instead, he’s confronted by #1 contender Moose. After Callihan came to the aid of Moose following a 3-on-1 attack from Omega and The Good Brothers last week, Moose tells him to stay out of his business. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson interrupt and side with Moose while praising his in-ring ability. Moose wants no part of them and quickly initiates an attack! Moose and Callihan clear the ring, forcing The Good Brothers to retreat.
On the other side of the curtain, Don Callis uses his ability as IMPACT Executive Vice President to make a match for later tonight – The Good Brothers vs. Moose and Sami Callihan!
Scott D’Amore confronts Don Callis for booking tonight’s main event without consulting him first. Callis tells D’Amore that despite him not being in the match, he must get Kenny Omega “ready”.
TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander & Petey Williams
After TJP payed off Fallah’s debt inside Swinger’s Palace, the duo reunite in tag team action tonight. Fallah wears TJP like a backpack but Petey avoids the incoming assault. Alexander launches himself off the top rope to assist Petey with a side Canadian legsweep to Fallah. Alexander attempts a double underhook on Fallah but to no avail. Fallah sits on the X-Division champ, then makes the tag to TJP who quickens the pace. It’s a stalemate between TJP and Alexander as they take each other out with double clotheslines. Fallah hits the Samoan Drop on Alexander. TJP follows up with the Mamba Splash to score a huge pinfall victory over the X-Division Champion!
Gia Miller conducts a sitdown interview with W. Morrissey who quickly resumes his tirade on the perceived reality of the wrestling industry. He claims that while people may be friendly to your face, they won’t hesitate to bury you behind your back. Morrissey recalls the time when he had a seizure in the ring and didn’t hear from those who he thought were his friends. Gia turns his attention to Under Siege, where Rich Swann made his return and stopped Morrissey from inflicting further damage to Willie Mack. Morrissey insists that Rich came to Willie’s aid not because they’re friends, but to boost his own ego. Out of nowhere, Swann storms onto the set and attacks Morrissey before security breaks things up!
After Taylor Wilde can’t be found for the 10 Knockout tag, Rachael Ellering asks Jordynne Grace to be on her team. Jordynne isn’t happy about being a “substitute” but ultimately accepts the offer.
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Rosemary, Havok, Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K, Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace
Kimber runs right into a big boot from Havok to kick things off. Referee Brandon Tolle prevents a double team maneuver from Jordynne and Rachael, allowing Tasha to hang up Jordynne on the ropes to gain control. Rosemary throws Kiera into the corner, then locks in the Upside Down. Tasha strikes Rosemary from ringside as Kiera follows up with her signature running boots. Havok takes Kimber, Susan and even her own partner Rosemary off the top with a huge Tower of Power! Susan throws her shoe and the match begins to break down. Rosemary hits Deonna with her signature double underhook slam to pin the Knockouts Champion!
After pinning Josh Alexander earlier tonight, TJP challenges him to another match for the X-Division Championship! Scott D’Amore steps in and says that he would watch them fight all night long – or at least for an hour in the first-ever 60-minute Ironman Match for the X-Division Title! This historic contest will take place on BTI, next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV.
Rohit Raju reveals why he targeted his friend of over 15 years, Jake Something. Rohit claims that Scott D’Amore favors Jake, while treating him like trash. The score will be settled once and for all when they meet in Jake’s signature stipulation, a Tables match.
Violent By Design Address IMPACT
Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhino and Deaner are in the ring just one week after they “Called Their Shot” to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. Young says that they waited until FinJuice were at their weakest, by design. They waited until FinJuice were about to return to Japan so they would be unable to use their rematch clause, by design. Young says that soon enough, all of Professional Wrestling will belong to them when the lights go out and NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima makes his IMPACT debut! Kojima enters the ring and immediately stands across from a man he has a ton of history with in Japan, Joe Doering. Kojima lays out a challenge for a match against Doering at Against All Odds, streaming June 12th on IMPACT Plus. Will management make it official?
Dr. Ross informs Gia Miller that after Brian Myers’ attack on Matt Cardona last week, Cardona will be out of action for 12 weeks with a fractured orbital bone. Brian Myers interrupts but is soon confronted by Sam Beale. Myers says that he should slap Beale’s horrible tattoos off his body. But instead, he’s going to teach him how to be a “professional”.
Joe Doering accepts Satoshi Kojima’s challenge for a singles match at Against All Odds! Moments later, Deaner gets in the face of Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus for stepping in his path. Before Decay heads to the ring for tag team competition, Steve tells Deaner that despite what he thinks, Deaner is living in the shadow of Violent By Design.
Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. Johnny Swinger & Hernandez w/ Alisha
Steve attempts a pin on Swinger but Hernandez makes the blind tag. Hernandez puts a stop to Steve’s momentum with a backbreaker before tagging back out to Swinger. Taurus quickens the pace with a step-up dive to Hernandez. Steve hits an inverted DDT on Swinger to pick up the win!
Don’t miss IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV. Jake Something battles Rohit Raju in a Tables match. Satoshi Kojima makes his IMPACT in-ring debut against Deaner. Fire ‘N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. Plus, Josh Alexander defends the X-Division Title against TJP in a 60-Minute Ironman match that will begin on BTI at 7/6c and end on IMPACT!
Don Callis tells The Good Brothers that they must do everything in their power to prevent Moose and Sami Callihan from getting on the same page.
Moose & Sami Callihan vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
Moose powerslams Callihan on top of Anderson to gain the early advantage. Moose and Callihan are in control as they reluctantly work together. Anderson rakes the eye of Callihan to turn the tide. The Good Brothers trap Callihan on their side of the ring as they prevent him from making the tag. Callihan creates separation with a clothesline off the second rope, allowing him to tag in Moose. The big man soars through the air as he takes out Gallows with incredible aerial offense. Anderson almost steals the victory when Moose hits Callihan with a pump kick after Callihan tagged himself in! Moose leaves Callihan to fend for himself as The Good Brothers put him away with the Magic Killer.
After the match, Moose sends a physical message when he takes out Callihan with the Lights Out spear. IMPACT! goes off the air.