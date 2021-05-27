Josh Alexander to Defend X-Division Title Against TJP in 60-Minute Ironman Match

News / May 27, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following TJP‘s pinfall victory over X-Division Champion Josh Alexander on IMPACT!, the two rivals will settle the score once and for all when they compete in the first-ever 60-Minute Ironman match for the X-Division Title!
Whoever scores the most falls during the one hour time limit will be awarded the X-Division Title! Don’t miss history in the making on a very special edition of BTI, next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV!
Before Josh Alexander and TJP tear the house down on BTI, they will be special guests on the return of IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass next Tuesday at 2pm ET!
Streaming live on Facebook and hosted by IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim, members of the press will have their opportunity to ask questions directly of the champion and challenger just two days before this monumental contest.