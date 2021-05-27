Kojima Renews Rivalry With Doering, Rosemary Challenges Purrazzo at Against All Odds

News / May 27, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Two new matches have been made official for Against All Odds, streaming June 12th exclusively on IMPACT Plus!
When Satoshi Kojima made his IMPACT debut, he wasted no time laying out the challenge for a match between him and longtime rival Joe Doering. In their last meeting over a decade ago, Kojima defeated Doering to successfully defend the All Japan Triple Crown Championship. Brace yourself for what promises to be another hard-hitting collision between the legend from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Violent By Design‘s most powerful force at Against All Odds!
In the closing moments of the colossal 10 Knockout tag team match, it was Rosemary who led her team to victory with a pinfall over reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Following that win, we can now confirm that Decay’s “Demon Assassin” will challenge Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title at Against All Odds! Will Rosemary be the one to bring an end to the prosperous “Age of the Virtuosa”?
