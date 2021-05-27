Sam Beale Steps Up to Eddie Edwards on BTI

News / May 27, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews kicked off your Thursday night with yet another action-packed episode of Before the IMPACT! on AXS TV.
After a confident Sam Beale challenged former IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards to a match on IMPACT Wrestling’s social platforms, the hard-hitting contest took place on tonight’s edition of Before the IMPACT! While Beale stands by the notion that his future is bright, the IMPACT newcomer still has a long way to go before he can defeat the likes of Eddie Edwards. After a competitive bout, Eddie put Beale away with his signature Boston Knee Party.
George Iceman had some breaking news on this week’s edition of Iceman’s Intel. According to various producers and agents in the IMPACT locker room, a member of the Knockouts roster had gone missing! Stay tuned for more.