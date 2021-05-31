IMPACT! Exclusives: Why Did Moose Spear Sami Callihan?

Exclusive / May 31, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
When IMPACT! went off the air, the cameras kept rolling for these exclusive clips that you won’t see on television!
In last week’s main event against The Good Brothers, Moose left Sami Callihan high and dry. Moments after he fell to Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Callihan found himself on the receiving end of a Lights Out spear from the #1 Contender. Before they meet in singles action this Thursday on IMPACT!, Moose explains his bold actions.
Also on tap for this Thursday is a Knockouts Tag Team Title rematch pitting Fire ‘N Flava against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering, a personal Tables match between former peers Rohit Raju and Jake Something, and Satoshi Kojima’s IMPACT in-ring debut against Violent By Design‘s Deaner. Plus, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and TJP will make history on BTI when they collide in the first-ever 60-Minute Ironman match for the X-Division Title. Hear what Grace, Ellering, Raju, Something, Deaner, Alexander and TJP had to say ahead of their upcoming bouts.
