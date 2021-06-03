IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: June 3, 2021

Results / June 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The Final Minutes of Josh Alexander vs. TJP in a 60-Minute Ironman Match for the X-Division Title
We kick off IMPACT! with the continuation of the historic 60-Minute Ironman match between X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and TJP. What began earlier on BTI has spilled over into tonight’s all-new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. With less than 10 minutes to go, Alexander holds the 1-0 lead as the IMPACT locker room watches on from ringside. TJP hits a series of running boots in the corner, followed by the Detonation Kick for two. TJP soars with the Mamba Splash but Alexander kicks out once again. Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock but with seconds left on the clock, TJP counters and scores the pinfall to tie the score at 1-1.
Josh Alexander vs. TJP in a 60-Minute Ironman Match for the X-Division Title Goes to Sudden Death Overtime
We are heading to sudden death overtime where the first pinfall or submission will leave as X-Division Champion! Alexander connects with the Moonsault, followed by a powerbomb into his knee but it’s not enough to keep TJP down. Alexander hits one final Divine Intervention to score the victory and retain his X-Division Title by a score of 2-1.
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander def. TJP – 60-Minute Ironman Match for the X-Division Title (2-1)
Cameras sneak up on Don Callis and The Good Brothers who reveal that all is going according to plan when it comes to turning Moose and Sami Callihan against each other.
Josh Alexander and TJP show each other mutual respect following their grueling Ironman match. Alexander claims that as long as Kenny Omega is holding the IMPACT World Title, he is the true top of the mountain in IMPACT Wrestling. Petey Williams, Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel all want the next opportunity at the X-Division Title but IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore tells them to discuss it amongst themselves.
Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something – Tables Match
The only way to win this personal Tables match is to put your opponent through a table – no pinfalls, no submissions, no disqualifications and no countouts! Rohit hits Jake with a running boot to take the big man off his feet. Rohit brings a couple chairs into the ring but pays for it as Jake pummels him with repeated strikes. Jake counters a Flatliner attempt into a thunderous clothesline. It’s apparent that these two athletes know each other very well as Rohit is next to counter Jake’s Black Hole Slam into a double foot stomp. Rohit drives a chair into the arm and shoulder of Jake. Rohit is willing to sacrifice his own body as cannonballs into a steel chair in order to do more damage to Jake. Rohit hits another double foot stomp and this time, it drives Jake into two steel chairs! Jake connects with two Black Hole Slams. Rohit tries to fight back by hurling a chair at Jake’s head but he shakes it off and spears Rohit through a table to win.
Jake Something def Rohit Raju – Tables Match
W. Morrissey confronts Scott D’Amore and demands a match with Rich Swann tonight. Luckily for him, D’Amore says that Swann has already requested the match and it’s next!
Rosemary is willing to give Havok an opportunity to earn her way into the Knockouts Title match between herself and Deonna Purrazzo at Against All Odds!
Rich Swann makes his way into the IMPACT Zone when he’s blindsided by W. Morrissey! Swann attempts to fight back but Morrissey shuts him down with a big boot. Morrissey turns his attention to members of security when Willie Mack makes the save and holds off Morrissey with a steel chair.
As Tenille Dashwood’s search for a tag team partner continues, she tries her luck on Rachael Ellering who has a Knockouts Tag Team Title shot alongside Jordynne Grace tonight. Grace interrupts and Dashwood explains that she’s inviting Ellering to be a guest on next week’s edition of All About Me.
Brian Myers begins to teach Sam Beale how to be a professional with Chapter One: Presentation but soon realizes that he has a lot of work to do.
Gia Miller informs Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo that Havok will battle Rosemary on next week’s IMPACT! and if Havok wins, Purrazzo’s Knockouts Title defense at Against All Odds will become a Triple Threat! Purrazzo says that it doesn’t matter how many opponents she has to face, because the odds will forever be in the Virtuosa’s favor.
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering – Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Ellering has Tasha up for an Electric Chair but Tasha chokes Ellering with her own headband to gain the early advantage. Fire N Flava cut off the ring as they try to prevent Ellering from making the tag. Moments later, Ellering creates separation and tags in the fiery Grace. Kiera gets caught with the Vader Bomb out of the corner, followed by a leg drop from Ellering. Tasha hits Ellering with the Codebreaker, then pulls Kiera on top of her for a near fall. Grace and Ellering put their unique double team offense on display with a Muscle Buster powerbomb! Tasha hits Ellering with a DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Kiera takes Jordynne down to the mat with a sleeper. Tasha follows up with the Frog Splash to score the pin and retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) def Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering – Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Don Callis attempts to get in the head of Sami Callihan before he faces off against Moose in tonight’s main event.
Maclin – coming soon to IMPACT Wrestling.
Scott D’Amore informs Fire ‘N Flava that their next Knockouts Tag Team Title defense will be against Kimber Lee and Susan on June 12 at Against All Odds!
Deaner w/ Violent By Design (Eric Young & IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Rhino & Joe Doering) vs. Satoshi Kojima
NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima makes his IMPACT in-ring debut tonight as he prepares to face Joe Doering at Against All Odds! Deaner traps Kojima’s head in the corner turnbuckles, then delivers a dropkick to gain control. Kojima hits a plethora of chops to the chest, followed by a top rope elbow drop for two. Kojima has Deaner down and out when Violent By Design get up on the apron. They try to get involved but Eddie Edwards comes down to ringside and evens the odds! Kojima capitalizes with the Koji Cutter, followed by his signature Lariat to win.
Satoshi Kojima def Deaner w/ Violent By Design (Eric Young & IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Rhino & Joe Doering)
Just moments before Moose steps through the curtain for his match against Sami Callihan, Don Callis tells him to finish off Callihan so that he never comes back to IMPACT Wrestling. Moose can see right through Callis and walks away.
Crazzy Steve persuades Eric Young to allow Deaner to defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships in place of Joe Doering. Young accepts the challenge and if management makes it official, Decay will challenge Violent By Design at Against All Odds!
Moose vs. Sami Callihan
The fight spills to the outside where Moose takes control by driving Callihan into the steel ring post. Moose charges into the corner but Callihan sidesteps, causing Moose to collide with the guardrail. Callihan targets the arm of Moose, before hitting him with an impressive Death Valley Driver. Moose leaps all the way to the top rope, then sends Callihan flying with a thunderous Superplex. Moose hits the Go To Hell sitdown powerbomb for a near fall. Moments later, Callihan connects with the Piledriver for a near fall of his own. Out of nowhere, The Good Brothers hit the ring and attack Callihan, awarding him the victory by disqualification.
Sami Callihan def Moose by Disqualification
AEW & IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega joins The Good Brothers in a 3-on-2 beatdown of both Moose and Callihan. On the other side of the curtain, Scott D’Amore tells Don Callis that due to Callihan’s victory over the current #1 contender, Tony Khan will be here next week to decide what is going to be done about the IMPACT World Title match between Omega and Moose at Against All Odds. Much to the dismay of Callis, a Triple Threat match is suggested by D’Amore. IMPACT! goes off the air.