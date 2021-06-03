Josh Alexander & TJP Take Each Other to the Limit in Ironman Match

News / June 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
History was made earlier tonight on BTI when Josh Alexander put his X-Division Title on the line against TJP in IMPACT’s first-ever 60-Minute Ironman match.
Designed to be the ultimate finale between two of the X-Division’s top stars, whoever scored the most falls within the 60-Minute time limit would be declared the winner and X-Division Champion. It took over 20 minutes for the first fall to occur and it came when Alexander countered TJP into a pinning predicament for three.
Several minutes later, it looked as though Alexander would be able to take the 2-0 lead via countout but the “Walking Weapon” did not want to score a fall that way. The clock continued to tick down and Alexander remained in the driver’s seat. With under 15 minutes remaining, Alexander appeared to become frustrated that he was unable to score a second fall. Alexander was about to deliver Divine Intervention on the stage when Petey Williams and others attempted to change his mind. The momentary distraction allowed TJP to plant Alexander on the ramp himself. The referee began his count but somehow, someway, Alexander was able to make it back in before 10. The IMPACT Locker room emptied around ringside as they knew they were witnessing something special.
BTI came to an end and the match continued on IMPACT! With less than a minute to go, Alexander locked in the Ankle Lock as he remained in the lead by a score of just 1-0. In a shocking turn of events, TJP countered and successfully pinned Alexander with mere seconds left in the match. The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the 60-Minute time limit and we were headed to sudden death overtime.
Both men were absolutely spent and it became apparent that whoever was able to hit the next big move would likely walk away with the X-Division Title around their waist. That next big move came courtesy of yet another Divine Intervention from Josh Alexander, which led him to the three count and victory in this monumental contest. Following a 60+ minute display of stunning athleticism, Josh Alexander would remain the X-Division Champion of the world.