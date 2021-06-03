Swann vs. Morrissey, Tag Title Matches & More Official for Against All Odds

News / June 3, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Check out these must-see matchups added to the already-stacked card for Against All Odds, streaming June 12th at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus!
Rich Swann will finally get his hands on W. Morrissey when they meet in singles action at Against All Odds. Since Morrissey arrived in IMPACT Wrestling, has has vowed to put the roster through the same agony that he suffered over the last several years. After making Willie Mack his first target, Rich Swann came to the aid of his best friend. Following a brutal blindside attack on IMPACT!, will the former IMPACT World Champion exact his revenge or will W. Morrissey continue to assert his dominance?
Rhino and Joe Doering may have been the ones to dethrone FinJuice as the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions but Eric Young has allowed Deaner to fight alongside the “War Machine” for VBD’s first title defense against Decay! After a backstage altercation that saw Eric Young and Crazzy Steve dive deep into their past, Steve laid out the challenge for a title clash at Against All Odds. Who will leave with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships around their waists?
There’s no rest for the weary in the Knockouts tag team division! After putting their rivalry with Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering to rest, Fire ‘N Flava were soon confronted by their next challengers for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Kimber Lee and Susan. Now the two teams are set to compete at Against All Odds in what promises to be an edge-of-your-seat title clash!
Who will be next to challenge X-Division Champion Josh Alexander? After staking their claim for the #1 contendership, Petey Williams, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Rohit Raju will fight for the right! Whoever scores the victory at Against All Odds will become the new #1 contender for the X-Division Championship!
