More Rare, Match-Used & Autographed Collectibles Now Available on eBay

News / June 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

IMPACT Wrestling has reloaded its eBay Store (www.ebay.com/impactwrestling) with a wide variety of collectibles now available, including many Match-Used (or Match-Worn) & Autographed Souvenirs.

There are multiple match-worn & autographed collectibles from DOC GALLOWS, including a Baseball Hat (https://ebay.us/KDVLAH), T-Shirt (https://ebay.us/WZmh9a), Steel Chair (https://ebay.us/JQCEBI), and Ear Ring (https://ebay.us/zuxCjm).

Fans can also acquire match-worn t-shirts of many others, including:

RACHAEL ELLERING: https://ebay.us/hkuZp1

TJP: https://ebay.us/tCFuzU

CRAZZY STEVE: https://ebay.us/IG9NLl

ROHIT RAJU: https://ebay.us/OJQ5G8

DEANER (from the night VBD won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships): https://ebay.us/3F03AL

JAKE SOMETHING: https://ebay.us/HWXvop

HERNANDEZ: https://ebay.us/iPRhjU

TREY MIGUEL: https://ebay.us/lR3yG6

MADMAN FULTON: https://ebay.us/zZ55LN

FALLAH BAHH: https://ebay.us/1lKLuN

JOHNNY SWINGER (from Swinger’s Palace): https://ebay.us/3FaAgD

Collectibles from reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion KENNY OMEGA also are available, such as:

Rebellion Match-Used & Autographed Turnbuckle: https://ebay.us/XnbodT

Rebellion Match-Used & Autographed Ring Skirt: https://ebay.us/se5WEZ

Another collectible that is drawing attention from fans around the world is the IMPACT Wrestling T-Shirt, Autographed by 63 Superstars: https://ebay.us/MkqmsR

