Crazzy Steve Strikes First on Before the IMPACT

News / June 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last week’s incredible 60-Minute Ironman Match between Josh Alexander and TJP proved that anything can happen on BTI! Earlier tonight, Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews returned for another action-packed episode, featuring in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and of course, an exclusive match!
Just days before Violent By Design defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Decay at Against All Odds, Deaner and Crazzy Steve took to the ring for singles action on BTI! With their respective allies at ringside, both men put it all on the line in hopes of gaining momentum heading into their high-stakes title clash. In the closing moments of this back-and-forth contest, Steve hit Deaner with his signature jumping DDT to score the victory! If that happens at Against All Odds, we could see the crowning of new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!
Another week, another jaw-dropping scoop on Iceman’s Intel! According to George Iceman’s sources, former X-Division Champion Ace Austin will be appearing in a Hollywood motion picture! If you thought Ace Austin’s ego couldn’t get any bigger – think again!
