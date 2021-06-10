Omega vs Moose From Daily’s Place, Winner Faces Callihan at Slammiversary

News / June 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As revealed earlier tonight by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore during the IMPACT and AEW summit, Sami Callihan will challenge for the IMPACT World Title in the main event of Slammiversary, LIVE July 17th on Pay-Per-View!
But who will walk into Slammiversary as the IMPACT World Champion? That question will be answered this Saturday at Against All Odds when Kenny Omega defends against Moose from the home of AEW, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida!
Don’t miss Against All Odds streaming this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus!