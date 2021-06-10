Street Fight & Knockouts Warfare Round Out Card for Against All Odds

News / June 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The card for Against All Odds is now set with the addition of these two must-see matchups! Tune in this Saturday at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus!
Things are about to get extreme when The Good Brothers battle Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer in a Street Fight at Against All Odds. It’s no secret that Don Callis wants Callihan as far away as possible from the AEW & IMPACT World Champion, Kenny Omega. He even went as far as to put out a hit on the “Callihan Death Machine”! But when Scott D’Amore caught him in the act, he decided to give Callihan a chance at retribution. While Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan aren’t exactly the best of friends, Dreamer cited the old adage that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” when explaining why he wanted to team up with him. Will The Good Brothers take out Callihan once and for all? Or will Callihan and Dreamer strike back in the war against Omega, Callis and The Good Bros?
Tenille Dashwood‘s search for a tag team partner continues. Recently, she has set her sights on former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Rachael Ellering. However, Dashwood’s interest has caught the attention of Ellering’s current tag partner, Jordynne Grace. Following an altercation on Dashwood’s hot new talk-show, All About Me, Grace challenged Dashwood to a singles match and the two will now collide at Against All Odds!
