Against All Odds on IMPACT Plus Results

Results / June 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The last major stop on the road to Slammiversary happens over the next three hours – this is Against All Odds!
The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer – Street Fight
The action immediately spills to the outside in this match with no disqualifications and no countouts! Dreamer and Callihan head to the back to retrieve weapons of all shapes and sizes. Anderson goes low as he drops Dreamer on the steel guardrail. In the ring, Gallows assualts Callihan with a cast-iron pan! The Good Brothers double team Dreamer until he fights back with a cutter to Anderson, followed by a DDT to Gallows. Moments later, The Good Brothers put Dreamer through a table with the Magic Killer! Callihan clobbers Anderson with a baseball bat shot to score the victory.
Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer def The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) – Street Fight
Joe Doering w/ IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young, Rhino & Deaner) vs Satoshi Kojima w/ Eddie Edwards
Doering puts his strength advantage on display as he slows down the pace in an attempt to wear Kojima down. Kojima builds momentum with his signature flurry of chops to the chest. Kojima hits a flying elbow for two. The match reaches a stalemate after a huge spinebuster from Doering. Rhino attempts to get involved but pays for it as Kojima sends him into the steel ring post! Doering runs through Kojima with the Eraser crossbody for a near fall! Doering still can’t put Kojima away following a Death Valley Driver clothesline combo. The end comes when Doering hits a thunderous spinning powerbomb to win.
Joe Doering w/ IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young, Rhino & Deaner) def Satoshi Kojima w/ Eddie Edwards
All three members of Decay look to hold championship gold by the time the night is over!
Ace Austin vs Chris Bey vs Rohit Raju vs Petey Williams vs Trey Miguel – X-Division #1 Contenders Match
This match will determine who is next in line for a shot at Josh Alexander’s X-Division Title! The action is fast and furious in the early going as Trey hits a Tope Con Hilo to the floor. Petey and Trey lock in sharpshooters at the same time as they try to break each other’s hold! Rohit connects with a running cannonball in the corner, followed by a double foot stomp to Ace. Rohit is on fire as he hits Trey with the Drive By running knee. Bey almost puts Rohit away following a Torture Rack neckbreaker. Petey hits a jaw-dropping top rope Canadian Destroyer on Ace but Trey breaks the pin! Madman Fulton makes his way to ringside and destroys Ace Austin’s opposition! The referee calls for the bell, ending the match in a no contest.
Ace Austin vs Chris Bey vs Rohit Raju vs Petey Williams vs Trey Miguel – X-Division #1 Contenders Match Ends in a No Contest
W. Morrissey vs Rich Swann
Morrissey holds the ring in the opening moments of the match. Swann quickens the pace, then dives off the apron to gain control! Swann springboards off the ropes but Morrissey cuts him off on mid-air with a big boot. Morrissey begins to dissect Swann as he dominates him with overpowering offense. Swann uses his speed advantage to create separation, then takes the big man off his feet by driving him into the steel ring post. Swann launches himself off the apron to the floor, crashing into Morrissey’s chest with a 450 splash. Back in the ring, Swann hits another 450 for two. Swann goes for the Phoenix Splash but Morrissey catches him and hits an F5! Swann will not quit following two powerbombs. Morrissey connects with a third running powerbomb to score the victory.
W. Morrissey def Rich Swann
Gia Miller catches up with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan ahead of their respective championship matches. Purrazzo wants to see Kimber and Susan prove that they belong by her side.
Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K vs Jordynne Grace w/ Rachael Ellering
Grace locks in a Full Nelson, then takes Dashwood for a spin! Kaleb pulls Dashwood to safety, then helps her pull Grace to the floor behind the referee’s back. Dashwood locks in the Tarantula to do some serious damage. Dashwood attempts her signature running crossbody but Grace catches her and hits a fall-away slam! Grace charges into the corner and hits the Vader Bomb for two! Dashwood hits a top rope crossbody, followed by a hanging neckbreaker for a near fall of her own! Grace puts in a sleeper hold. It appears that Dashwood is unconscious but Kaleb distracts the referee before he can count her out. Ellering drops him on the apron but Grace tells her that she can do this herself. Dashwood rolls up Grace out of nowhere to win the match.
Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K def Jordynne Grace w/ Rachael Ellering
After the bout, Grace is visibly frustrated with Ellering. An enraged Jordynne Grace hits the ring and takes out Kaleb with a vicious Grace Driver.
Jake Something tells Sam Beale to do the opposite of whatever Brian Myers tells him to do! Myers teaches Beale another lesson on the spot, called “don’t take the bait”.
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs Susan & Kimber Lee – Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Kimber fakes an injury in the opening minutes of the match, allowing Susan to rake the eyes of Tasha. Kimber gains control with a roundhouse kick. Kimber locks in the Lotus Lock to begin wearing Tasha down. Tasha creates separation with a Hurricanrana, then makes the tag to the fiery Kiera! Susan gets caught with a flurry of boots in the corner but it’s not enough for Kiera to put her away. Fire ‘N Flava hit a double team assisted suplex on Kimber for two. Susan connects with a Superplex on Tasha. Kimber soars through the air and hits a Swanton on Kiera for another near fall! Fire ‘N Flava put Susan away with a swinging neckbreaker, followed by a Frog Splash to retain their titles.
Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) def Susan & Kimber Lee – Knockouts Tag Team Championships
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Rhino & Deaner) w/ Eric Young vs Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
Decay overwhelm Deaner from the opening bell, causing him to retreat to the outside and consult VBD’s leader, Eric Young, for advice. Rhino takes over and gains the advantage from Taurus. Moments later, Deaner tags back in but gets caught with a springboard crossbody from Taurus. Steve hits Deaner with a neckbreaker for two. Steve stays on the attack as he spikes Deaner with a tornado DDT! Deaner finally turns the tide with a running knee, followed by a sitdown powerbomb. Taurus quickens the pace with a pop-up Samoan Drop. Steve hits Deaner with a Swanton for a very close near fall. Young distracts the referee from ringside. Steve is perched on the top but Rhino trips him up! Deaner connects with the Deaner DDT to win the match and retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Rhino & Deaner) w/ Eric Young def Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
Soon it will be time to meet Mr. Mayhem, Steve Maclin.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Rosemary – Knockouts Championship
Purrazzo is in a world of trouble as Rosemary quickly hits the Slingblade, then locks in the Tarantula on the ropes. Rosemary deals out more punishment as she hits a suplex on the unprotected ramp! Purrazzo traps Rosemary’s arm inside the ring post, then kicks her arm into the steel! Purrazzo targets the arm of Rosemary as she sets up for her signature submission, the Fujiwara Armbar. Rosemary has an opportunity to catch her breathe following a double clothesline. Purrazzo fights out of a submission attempt from Rosemary, then locks in Venus De Milo but Rosemary gets to the ropes. Purrazzo takes off Rosemary’s knee brace but it’s not enough to stop her from connecting with the spear for two! Purrazzo hits a pump kick, followed by the Costa Nostra piledriver to retain the Knockouts Title.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo def Rosemary – Knockouts Championship
We head to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida as Tony Schiavone, Don Callis and Scott D’Amore call tonight’s main event!
AEW & IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega w/ Don Callis vs Moose – IMPACT World Championship
Moose tosses Omega across the ring into the corner turnbuckles. Moose attempts a powerbomb but Omega counters into a Hurricanrana. Omega hits a swan dive over the top rope to the floor. Omega takes Moose off his feet but not for long! Omega misses a Moonsault, allowing Moose to connect with one of his own. The fight spills to the outside where Moose crashes and burns as Omega sidesteps and sends him into several steel chairs. Omega begins to chop Moose down as he targets his shoulder. Omega locks in an armbar but Moose fights out of it and plants Omega back-first onto the mat. Moose connects with Go To Hell off the second rope but Omega kicks out at two! Omega comes back with the V-Trigger but this time, it’s Moose who barely kicks out! Omega attempts another V-Trigger but Moose counters into a thunderous ripcord lariat! Moose appears to be injured, prompting AEW’s ringside physician to check on him. Moose will not quit and the match continues. Omega is perched on the top when Moose leaps up and sends him flying with a Spanish Fly! Moose charges for the Lights Out spear but Omega uses the referee as a shield! While the referee is down, Omega’s allies and AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, attack Moose with a series of superkicks! Omega capitalizes and hits the One-Winged Angel to score the victory and retain the IMPACT World Title.
AEW & IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega w/ Don Callis def Moose – IMPACT World Championship
After the match, the lights go out and Sami Callihan appears in the ring. Callihan attacks The Young Bucks with a baseball bat. Don Callis leaves the commentary table at gets on the mic. Callis reminds him that he’s an IMPACT Executive Vice President and his boss. Callihan retrieves a table from underneath the ring, prompting Callis to fire him on the spot! D’Amore is furious and confronts Callis for his actions. Against All Odds goes off the air.