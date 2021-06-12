Win Tickets to See Slammiversary 2021 LIVE in Nashville

News / June 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Slammiversary 2021 may be sold out but there’s still a way that you can attend one of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest Pay-Per-View events of the year!

Use #IMPACTSUPERFAN on Twitter and show us why you are an IMPACT Wrestling super fan – make a video, show us your fan art, anything that proves why you’re the biggest IMPACT fan of them all – for a chance to win 2 Super Premium VIP tickets to Slammiversary!

All seats are on the arena floor and include the following bonus perks:

  • Commemorative ticket with lanyard.
  • The official Slammiversary T-shirt.
  • The official Slammiversary Mounted Poster.
  • A post-show Commemorative Photo, Ringside or on the Entrance Ramp – with the actual, official X-Division Championship Belt.
  • A Swatch of the official Match-Used Slammiversary Canvas. (Fans will have the chance to see the canvas be cut immediately after the PPV.)
  • IMPACT-branded swag
  • Complimentary water, soft drinks, chips, candy bars and some Robert Irvine’s Fit Crunch Protein Bars – courtesy of Robert Irvine and, of course, Gail Kim.

Winners will be notified via direct message on Twitter. Thank you to all of our incredible IMPACT Wrestling fans!

*Winners are responsible for their own transportation and lodging.

