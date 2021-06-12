Win Tickets to See Slammiversary 2021 LIVE in Nashville

News / June 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Slammiversary 2021 may be sold out but there’s still a way that you can attend one of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest Pay-Per-View events of the year!
Use #IMPACTSUPERFAN on Twitter and show us why you are an IMPACT Wrestling super fan – make a video, show us your fan art, anything that proves why you’re the biggest IMPACT fan of them all – for a chance to win 2 Super Premium VIP tickets to Slammiversary!
All seats are on the arena floor and include the following bonus perks:
Winners will be notified via direct message on Twitter. Thank you to all of our incredible IMPACT Wrestling fans!
*Winners are responsible for their own transportation and lodging.