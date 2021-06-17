Brian Myers Teaches Jake Something a Violent Lesson on BTI

News / June 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight, Before the IMPACT kicked off the final stretch on the road to Slammiversary. Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews looked back at the unforgettable event that was Against All Odds and looked ahead to what was next on an all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV.
In an exclusive match, Jake Something went one-on-one with IMPACT veteran Daivari. It was just last Saturday at Against All Odds when Something interrupted Brian Myers‘ teachings and told Sam Beale to do the opposite of whatever Myers said. During the hard-hitting contest, Myers and Beale made their way to ringside as Myers instigated Something from the other side of the guardrail. Something had seen enough and pie-faced Myers just moments before putting Daivari away with the Black Hole Slam! After the match, Myers jumped Something and instructed Beale to do his dirty work. Following a thunderous Roster Cut clothesline, Myers and Beale stood tall over a fallen Jake Something.
The wrestling world is buzzing about Don Callis’ controversial firing of Sami Callihan at Against All Odds. On another edition of Iceman’s Intel, George Iceman revealed that Scott D’Amore wasn’t the only one who was furious over his actions. His phone has been blowing up with messages from other members of IMPACT management, all of whom have their own opinion on the situation. No matter what happens next, one thing is for certain – tensions are about to explode!
