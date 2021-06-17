IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – June 17, 2021

Results / June 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Gia Miller is outside the office of Scott D’Amore to get an update on the future of Sami Callihan after he was fired by Don Callis at Against All Odds. Moose confronts D’Amore and demands a rematch against IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega at Slammiversary. D’Amore reveals that Anthem is sending a board member down to deal with this situation and he doesn’t have time for Moose right now. D’Amore slams the door as Moose mutters “… I’ll make you time.”
TJP w/ Fallah Bahh vs Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve
The action is fast and furious from the opening bell as TJP and Taurus match each other’s pace. Taurus connects with a strong clothesline for two. TJP crashes and burns as Taurus sends him crashing to the floor. TJP hits a springboard crossbody, followed by a running boot in the corner. TJP spikes Taurus with a tornado DDT, then takes out everyone on the floor with high-risk offense! TJP hits the Mamba Splash to win.
TJP w/ Fallah Bahh def Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve
Post-match, Moose blindsides TJP and gets on the mic. Moose takes the show hostage and calls out Scott D’Amore to make things right after he was screwed out of the IMPACT World Title at Against All Odds. Moose threatens security but moments later, Chris Sabin takes him out with a top rope missile dropkick, followed by a steel chair shot! Sabin is out for revenge after Moose took him out of action several weeks ago! Sabin holds the ring as Moose retreats to the back.
Ace Austin forms an alliance with Rohit Raju for the return of Ultimate X at Slammiversary! Rohit says that Austin isn’t the only one with an ace up his sleeve.
Gia Miller catches up with the returning Chris Sabin backstage. Sabin challenges Moose to a match at Slammiversary to see how divine the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God” really is.
Madman Fulton w/ Ace Austin vs X-Division Champion Josh Alexander
Fulton puts his incredible strength on display early with a release vertical suplex. Fulton is in total control following a big boot to the jaw. Fulton repeatedly drives the head of Alexander into the corner turnbuckle. Alexander connects with a delayed vertical suplex to build momentum. Fulton counters the ankle lock but gets caught with Divine Intervention! Alexander scores the pin and the win.
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander def Madman Fulton w/ Ace Austin
After the match, Ace Austin pounces on Alexander. The situation evolves into an all-out brawl as Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, Trey Miguel and Shera join the fray! Shera lays waste to his adversaries and a new alliance of Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera emerges ahead of Ultimate X.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo berates Kimber Lee and Susan for failing to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Against All Odds. Susan says that without them, Purrazzo wouldn’t be Knockouts Champion. Purrazzo says that she’s done with the both of them before storming off.
W. Morrissey claims that everyone in IMPACT Wrestling is delusional to think that they have friends in the wrestling industry and in the end, their so-called friends will stab them in the back.
Steve Maclin vs Jason Page
Steve Maclin makes his highly-anticipated IMPACT debut tonight as he goes one-on-one with Jason Page. Maclin turns his opponent inside out with a colossal clothesline. Maclin delivers rapid-fire elbows to the head of Page. Maclin hits a modified sit-down slam to score the dominant victory!
Steve Maclin def Jason Page
Frustrated over her loss to Tenille Dashwood at Against All Odds, Jordynne Grace is under the impression that the locker room thinks she needs Rachael Ellering to be successful.
Don Callis tells Gia Miller that he did what Scott D’Amore didn’t have the guts to do – fire Sami Callihan.
Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K vs Rachael Ellering
Before the match begins, Tenille Dashwood offers Rachael Ellering one of her shirts. Ellering respectfully declines and the match is on! Ellering is in total control as she hits a flying forearm in the corner. Kaleb hooks the leg of Ellering from the outside, allowing Dashwood to gain control. The fight spills to the outside where Dashwood Irish whips Ellering into the steel guardrail. Dashwood hits a top rope crossbody for two! Dashwood almost puts Ellering away with a clothesline. Kaleb blinds Ellering with his ring light, allowing Dashwood to roll her up and steal the victory!
Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K def Rachael Ellering
Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve tell TJP and Fallah Bahh that they have unfinished business. Fallah lays out the challenge for a tag team match!
Rosemary and Havok send a physical message to Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava. Kiera Hogan gets thrown into a trash bin where she finds a garbage bag labeled “Mickie”.
Rhino w/ IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner) vs Satoshi Kojima w/ Eddie Edwards – If Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards receive an IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot
Kojima takes control in the early going, forcing Rhino to retreat to the outside in order to consult Eric Young. Whatever Rhino said, it worked, as Rhino turns the tide. Rhino wears Kojima down with a chin lock. Kojima builds momentum with a series of chops in the corner, followed by a top rope elbow drop! Kojima hits a DDT to create separation and recover. Rhino comes back with a belly-to-belly suplex. Kojima counters the Gore into a Koji Cutter. Kojima puts Rhino away with the Lariat, earning a tag team title opportunity for him and Eddie Edwards!
Satoshi Kojima w/ Eddie Edwards def Rhino w/ IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner) – If Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards receive an IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot
The future of Sami Callihan and the Slammiversary 2021 main event
A furious Sami Callihan storms the IMPACT Zone, despite being fired last Saturday at Against All Odds! Scott D’Amore tells security to let him handle the situation as he joins Callihan in the ring. D’Amore asks Callihan to have faith that he’s going to fix things. Callihan begrudgingly agrees to do things his way and vacates the ring. Don Callis comes out and tells D’Amore that he did him a favor when he fired Callihan. D’Amore fires back by saying that Callis fired him for Kenny Omega. Tommy Dreamer is revealed to be the representative of the Anthem board and announces that Sami Callihan has been reinstated! Dreamer continues by saying that because Don Callis has put his personal goals and friendships ahead of what is best for IMPACT Wrestling, he’s fired from his role as IMPACT Executive Vice President! On the other side of the curtain, Callihan confronts Callis and tells him that he’s coming for Kenny Omega!
