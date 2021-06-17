Omega vs Callihan Official for Slammiversary, Sabin Seeks Vengeance on Moose

News / June 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following the post-Against All Odds edition of IMPACT!, two colossal matchups have been made for Slammiversary, LIVE July 17th on Pay-Per-View!
Don Callis did everything in his power to keep Sami Callihan away from IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, including firing him at Against All Odds! But after the Anthem board of directors reversed his decision and instead fired Callis from his role as IMPACT Executive Vice President, the main event for Slammiversary is now official – Kenny Omega will defend the IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan! As Callihan looks to bring the IMPACT World Title back home, are Omega’s days as champion numbered?
When an enraged Moose demanded answers from Scott D’Amore for being screwed out of the IMPACT World Title, he was instead met head on by a vengeful Chris Sabin! Several weeks ago, Sabin was taken out of action by Moose. Now Sabin is back with one goal in mind – to humble the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”! What will happen when these two rivals collide at Slammiversary?
