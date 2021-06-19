IMPACT Wrestling Celebrates Its 19th Anniversary

News / June 19, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
19 years ago today, on June 19, 2002, the world was introduced to the worldwide phenomenon now known as IMPACT Wrestling! As one of the most significant and storied Professional Wrestling promotions in the world, IMPACT has played host to countless unforgettable matches and moments.
But we couldn’t have done it without you, the incredible IMPACT Wrestling fans – thank you!
To celebrate this momentous occasion, our 1st ever event (NWA-TNA PPV #1) featuring Jeff Jarrett, Scott Hall, Ken Shamrock and others is now available to stream for free on IMPACT Plus! Click here to watch.
In addition, TNA Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary (NWA-TNA PPV #50) featuring Sting, AJ Styles and Jerry Lynn, just to name a few, is now available in its entirety for free on YouTube! Click here to watch.