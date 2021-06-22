AXS TV & IMPACT Wrestling Gear up for Slammiversary With Wrestle Week

Press Release / June 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

AXS TV & IMPACT WRESTLING GEAR UP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY© WITH A WRESTLE WEEK BLOCK PACKED WITH HARD-HITTING PROFILES, CLASSIC MOVIES, SQUARED-CIRCLE ACTION & MORE STARTING MONDAY, JULY 12 

Highlights Include ‘Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Pulp Fiction’, a ‘This Is SLAMMIVERSARY©’ Preview Special & the Broadcast Premiere of ‘REBELLION© 2021’

Los Angeles – (June 22, 2021) – AXS TV enters the ring with IMPACT Wrestling for a special tag team event, as the popular “Wrestle Week” block returns on Monday, July 12. The lineup puts the spotlight on a fully loaded programming lineup featuring classic movies, insightful profiles, and hard-hitting IMPACT action, as the promotion prepares for the fan-favorite SLAMMIVERSARY© pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17.

Wrestle Week kicks off on Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET with Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers, as tag team titans Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson host a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s definitive opus Pulp Fiction—starring Bruce WillisSamuel L. JacksonJohn Travolta, and more as an eclectic cast of characters whose lives become entangled in a twisted web of fate.

Then, on Thursday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET, the Company’s flagship IMPACT! series is back for the final show before SLAMMIVERSARY©, setting the stage for an explosive pay-per-view event. The premiere of IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY© follows at 10 p.m. ET, getting fans ready for the hotly-anticipated summer spectacular with an in-depth preview featuring exclusive sit-downs with World Champion Kenny Omega, determined challenger Sami Callihan, and others.

Wrestle Week wraps up on Saturday, July 17 with the broadcast premiere of the Company’s spring pay-per-view event REBELLION© at 3 p.m. ET. Originally filmed on April 25, 2021 in Nashville, REBELLION© unleashes an epic evening headlined by a history-making main event where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega faced off against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in the groundbreaking cross-brand Winner Takes All match that shook the industry. Other highlights include Knockouts star Deonna Purrazzo putting her title on the line against Tenille DashwoodThe Good Brothers challenging FinJuice for the World Tag Team titles; Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering going toe-to-toe with Fire N Flava for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship, and more. The day concludes with an encore presentation of This Is SLAMMIVERSARY© at 7 p.m. ET, leading into the SLAMMIVERSARY© pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET.

SLAMMIVERSARY© will be available on Pay-Per-View in North America at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 17 on InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Shaw, and Sasktel, and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).

Wrestle Week on AXS TV Schedule:

·       Monday, July 12

-9 pm ET – Bad A$$ Movies With The Good Brothers: Pulp Fiction

·       Thursday, July 15

-8 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT!

-10 pm ET – PREMIERE: IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY©

·       Saturday, July 17

-3 pm ET – BROADCAST PREMIERE: REBELLION© 2021

-7 pm ET – IMPACT Wrestling: This Is SLAMMIVERSARY© 

Join @IMPACTWRESTLING on Twitter using #Slammiversary and #IMPACTonAXSTV.

