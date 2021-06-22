Exclusive: Rohit Raju & Shera Re-Form Dangerous Alliance Ahead of Ultimate X

Exclusive / June 22, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last Thursday on IMPACT!, we learned that family matters for Rohit Raju and Shera. During a brawl that followed the match between Josh Alexander and Madman Fulton, Rohit and Shera re-formed their alliance to send a physical message to the reigning X-Division Champion. Before Rohit Raju competes in the return of Ultimate X at Slammiversary, he will join forces with Shera to battle two of his Slammiversary opponents, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams, this Thursday on IMPACT! Hear what Rohit and Shera had to say in this exclusive clip.
Catch up on everything you need to know from last week’s IMPACT! in the Top 5 Must-See Moments. Tune in to a new episode this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV as the road to Slammiversary continues!