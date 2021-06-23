Get Your Ultra-Rare Autographed IMPACT Trading Cards on eBay Today

News / June 23, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The demand for IMPACT Wrestling Trading Cards has never been higher, as evidenced by the recent immediate sellout of the IMPACT 2021 Series 1 Trading Cards – an 11-card continuing series of IMPACT cards, boxed with 10 unsigned and one of three randomly-inserted, limited-edition and numbered autograph cards (of Deonna Purrazzo, Brian Myers or Moose).
Now, IMPACT Wrestling released 3 ultra-rare Autographed Promo Cards – one of Purrazzo, one of Myers, and one of Moose.
Each of these three Promo Cards is not part of the numbered autograph series (of 100). These are the Promotional Cards for Series 1 and each card was personally autographed by Purrazzo, Myers or Moose. To further differentiate the Promo Cards, they also have the IMPACT Hologram on the back of the card to authentic the card and the signature.
The IMPACT 2021 Series 1 Trading Card box includes 10 unsigned cards: Karl Anderson, Deonna Purrazzo, Eric Young, Brian Byers, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, Suicide, Rosemary, Moose and Christian Cage.
These IMPACT Series 1 Autographed Promo Cards are now available on eBay:
DEONNA PURRAZZO
https://ebay.us/NWFnMv
BRIAN MYERS
https://ebay.us/86Bs1w
IMPACT’s eBay Store (www.ebay.com/impactwrestling) has many other rare collectibles now available, including autographed, match-worn or match-used souvenirs, such as:
COOKIE SHEET, AUTOGRAPHED BY 4 STARS:
https://ebay.us/XghgOB
BROKEN TABLE SLAB, SIGNED BY ELI DRAKE & ABYSS FROM HOMECOMING 2019:
https://ebay.us/Q4gHZV
JOHNNY SWINGER MATCH-WORN BANDANA:
https://ebay.us/qChVbD
KARL ANDERSON RING-WORN T-SHIRT:
https://ebay.us/wzlvVL
STEVE MACLIN IMPACT-WORN T-SHIRT:
https://ebay.us/8Mj5D8
JOSH ALEXANDER SIGNED SHIRT WITH “60Min Ironman” INSCRIPTION:
https://ebay.us/LfHlzz
MATCH-USED GARBAGE CAN LID, SIGNED BY 2 STARS:
https://ebay.us/ETAG8v
KENNY OMEGA-SIGNED, MATCH-USED TURNBUCKLES:
https://ebay.us/xUOlwb