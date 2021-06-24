IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – June 24, 2021

Results / June 24, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don Callis is no longer an IMPACT Executive Vice President and Sami Callihan is challenging Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary – what will happen next on an all-new IMPACT?
Kenny Omega and Don Callis arrive to the building. Callis is informed by the security guard that he’s not on the entry list. Callis screams in his face, persuading the guard to let him in.
Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan w/ Tasha Steelz vs Rosemary
Following a backstage altercation that saw Rosemary and Havok throw Kiera into a trash bin, Kiera seeks revenge tonight! Rosemary hits a suplex out of the corner, then locks in the Upside Down. Kiera distracts the referee, allowing Tasha to attack Rosemary from ringside! Havok comes out to even the odds for Rosemary. Kiera continues her onslaught with a series of sliding dropkicks. Rosemary hits a flapjack to create separation, giving her an opportunity to regain her strength. Rosemary builds momentum with a reverse DDT for two. Kiera hits a roundhouse kick for a near fall but it’s not enough to put Rosemary away. Moments later, Rosemary connects with As Above, So Below for three.
Last week, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera laid out X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Petey Williams and Trey Miguel as they prepare for the return of Ultimate X at Slammiversary. Gia Miller asks Chris Bey why he didn’t get involved. Bey says that minding his own business is how he’s going to become a two-time X-Division Champion at Slammiversary. He’s confronted by Petey Williams and Trey Miguel who tell him that he better pick a side before a side picks him.
Scott D’Amore thanks Tommy Dreamer for having the company’s best interest at heart when he approached the Anthem board of directors to have Don Callis fired. D’Amore admits that his judgement was clouded by his friendship with Callis. Dreamer reveals that the board has asked him to stay on as a consultant for the foreseeable future.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Susan w/ Kimber Lee
After Susan and Kimber Lee failed to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Against All Odds, Deonna Purrazzo told them that their friendship is over! Purrazzo snaps Susan’s arm back as she begins the wear-down process. Purrazzo pummels Susan in the corner with a series of boots. Susan spills to the outside where Kimber pleads with Purrazzo to stop. Purrazzo has her beat after a backstabber but decides to inflict more damage instead! Susan tries to fight back but Purrazzo counters a Superplex into the Fujiwara Armbar to win by submission.
After the match, Purrazzo won’t let go of the Fujiwara Armbar. Kimber Lee breaks the hold but the damage has been done.
Inside Swinger’s Palace, TJP and Fallah Bahh challenge Rich Swann and Willie Mack to a tag team match next week! With Slammiversary right around the corner, everyone’s eyes are firmly set on championship gold!
Don Callis tells Tommy Dreamer that there’s no hard feelings between them. Callis then challenges Dreamer to form a team of three and face Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers in a six-man tag! Despite Callis’ desires, Dreamer will not be competing in the match.
Rohit Raju & Shera vs Petey Williams & Trey Miguel
Petey traps Rohit in the Tree of Woe. Shera turns the tide with a massive powerslam to Petey! Rohit crashes and burns with a running cannonball in the corner, allowing Petey to make the tag to Trey Miguel. The pace quickens as Trey hits a cutter on Rohit. Trey takes Shera off the apron but pays for it, as Rohit gains momentum with a Flatliner. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton make their way to ringside, distracting Petey from hitting the Canadian Destroyer! Rohit hits his signature jumping knee on Petey to score the victory.
After the match, Ace and Fulton continue the assault on Petey and Trey. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander attempts to even the odds but ultimately falls victim to the numbers game. Chris Bey observes the situation from the top of the ramp but chooses not to get involved!
Two out of three members of Team Dreamer are revealed for the six-man tag against Team Callis next week – Sami Callihan and Moose! Dreamer is concerned that Moose may not get along with the third member.
Rachael Ellering calls out Jordynne Grace to address their recent issues. Ellering recalls being at a low point in her career and how she hated when people would be overly positive towards her. Ellering says that she was wrong for doing that to Grace following their string of losses. Ellering brings up their problems with Tenille Dashwood but that’s when Grace snaps. Grace says that Ellering’s issue is thinking that she cares about what Dashwood says or does. Pro Wrestling legend Jazz comes out to mediate the argument. Jazz says that she saw great things for them when she handpicked Ellering to be Jordynne’s partner. Despite them being the shortest-reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champions in the history of IMPACT Wrestling, Jazz is certain that this is just a hurdle they need to overcome. Grace says she needs some time to think things over and heads to the back. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K come to the ring. Dashwood claims to be the solution to the problems that Ellering is having. Ellering shuts her down once again and challenges her to a one-on-one match. Before Dashwood answers, she swings and misses with a clothesline! Jazz joins the fray as she and Ellering clear the ring of Dashwood and Kaleb!
Sam Beale w/ Brian Myers vs Jake Something
Last week on BTI, Brian Myers and Sam Beale taught Jake Something a physical lesson when they beat him down after his match with Daivari! Tonight, Myers continues his teachings as Beale goes one-on-one with the big man! Beale launches himself off the top rope but Jake catches him in mid-air and hits a sit-down slam for two. Myers distracts the referee, allowing Beale to rake the eyes! Myers slides a steel chair into the ring but Something stops Beale from using it. Something puts Beale away with the Black Hole Slam for three.
After the match, Myers gets on the mic and tells Beale not to blame himself for the loss. Myers says in order to be succesful, Beale must do the opposite of whatever Something does!
Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima prepare to challenge Violent By Design for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles tonight. Edwards offers Rich Swann and Willie Mack the first title shot if they win the gold. Swann admits that he’s still banged up from his match with W. Morrissey at Against All Odds. Edwards says that Morrissey will get what’s coming to him.
The road to Slammiversary continues next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV. TJP and Fallah Bahh battle Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Chris Bey takes on Petey Williams, IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers go to war with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Sabin, plus more!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) w/ Eric Young & Rhino vs Eddie Edwards & Satoshi Kojima – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
Kojima hits the ropes but Doering kicks him in the back, allowing Deaner to take advantage with an Atomic Drop. Doering slows down the pace, driving an elbow into the chest of Kojima. Doering continues the assault on Kojima for several minutes as he begins to wear him down. Kojima displays incredible strength when he counters Doering’s vertical suplex into one of his own! Kojima makes the tag to Edwards who enters the ring like a house of fire. Edwards hits Deaner with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Kojima and Edwards soar through the air to take out their opponents on the floor! Rhino and EY provide a distraction from ringside, giving Violent By Design an opening to regain control. Deaner shuts down the offense of Edwards, as he and Doering employ quick tags. Moments later, Kojima quickens the pace with a flurry of chops to Deaner. The match begins to break down as Kojima and Edwards deliver stereo chops to their opponents! Edwards picks Deaner off the top with a Hurricanrana, followed by an elbow drop from Kojima. Doering takes both men off their feet with a thunderous double clothesline. Kojima hits Doering with the Koji Cutter. Edwards sets up for the Boston Knee Party but Doering counters into the Revolution Bomb for three!
IMPACT! goes off the air.