TJP & Fallah Bahh Soar to Victory on Before the IMPACT

News / June 24, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As the road to Slammiversary continues, the IMPACT roster is doing whatever it takes to make their mark! In tonight’s BTI exclusive match, TJP and Fallah Bahh went to war with Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of Decay. Last week on IMPACT!, TJP scored the victory over Black Taurus in a thrilling contest. With the addition of Fallah Bahh and Crazzy Steve, the action was taken up to another level! After some miscommunication from Decay that caused Taurus to inadvertently take out his own partner, it was a Mamba Splash from TJP that led his team to victory!
Controversy reigns supreme in IMPACT Wrestling. On another gripping edition of Iceman’s Intel, George Iceman revealed that despite being fired as IMPACT Executive Vice President, Don Callis will still be appearing in the IMPACT Zone as the manager of AEW and IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega! What does Callis have in store for IMPACT Wrestling ahead of Omega’s IMPACT World Title defense against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary? The story continues to unfold.
