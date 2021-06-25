IMPACT! Photos: Deonna Purrazzo Brings Violent End to Friendship With Susan

Gallery / June 25, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive last night’s IMPACT! in this stunning ringside photo gallery. There was no going back for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo when she severed ties with her former ally, Susan, in a physical matchup. Meanwhile, the bond between Havok and Rosemary strengthened as Havok came to her aid during her match with Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan. In the X-Division, battle lines were drawn between the competitors in the upcoming Ultimate X match but Chris Bey refused to pick a side, and so much more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.