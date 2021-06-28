IMPACT! Exclusives: Eddie Edwards Challenges Satoshi Kojima

Exclusive / June 28, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following last Thursday’s loaded episode of IMPACT!, the cameras continued to roll for these exclusive clips that you won’t see on television!
Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima left it all in the ring during their IMPACT World Tag Team Title match against Joe Doering and Deaner. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome the powerful force known as Violent By Design. In this post-match video, Eddie Edwards respectfully challenges Satoshi Kojima to a singles match, but they are confronted by an intrusive W. Morrissey!
After Havok came to the aid of Rosemary during her match against Kiera Hogan, “The Demon Assassin” scored the pinfall victory over one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Has the time come for Havok and Rosemary to join forces and go after Fire ‘N Flava‘s Knockouts Tag Team Titles? The Shadow says yes.
As the return of Ultimate X draws near, Chris Bey and Petey Williams will first collide in singles action. Watch as Chris Bey sends a message to his opponent, claiming that while he may never be “The Canadian Destroyer”, Petey Williams will never beat “The Ultimate Finesser”.
