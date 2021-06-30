Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling Shows Immediately After Slammiversary Go On-Sale Thursday, July 1

Press Release / June 30, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
A limited number of tickets will go on-sale Thursday, July 1, for the IMPACT Wrestling shows that will air on AXS TV immediately after the Slammiversary pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tickets to IMPACT shows on Sunday and Monday, July 18 & 19, go on-sale on Thursday, July, with two sessions scheduled for both days. Here is the schedule:
Session 1
Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. CT
Session 2
Sunday, July 18, 7-10 p.m. CT
Session 3
Monday, July 19, 3-6 p.m. CT
Session 4
Monday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. CT
All sessions will be held at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and will spotlight the fallout from Slammiversary.