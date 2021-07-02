IMPACT! Photos: Violent By Design Destroy Their Competition

Gallery / July 2, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Check out this incredible ringside photo gallery featuring all the action from last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design made their presence felt during a tag bout pitting Rich Swann and Willie Mack against TJP and Fallah Bahh. Plus, Satoshi Kojima and Jake Something looked to teach Brian Myers and Sam Beale a lesson in respect, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace had a breakthrough and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.