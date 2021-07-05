Congratulations to the #IMPACTSuperFan Contest Grand-Prize Winner, Miguel Contreras

News / July 5, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling is proud to announce the #IMPACTSuperFan Contest grand-prize winner is … Miguel Contreras, from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Miguel has been a loyal, dedicated IMPACT fan since 2003 and proudly flew more than 1,800 miles – with custom-made IMPACT gym shoes – to attend Bound For Glory 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. His favorite IMPACT stars are Trey Miguel, Rosemary, Sami Callihan and Deonna Purrazzo.
Congratulations, Miguel – we look forward to seeing you at Slammiversary on July 17th in Nashville, Tennessee, and the next two nights for tapings of #IMPACTonAXSTV. In fact, we are flying you to Nashville, paying for your hotel and you will get 2 tickets to all three days of IMPACT shows. In addition, we are proud to announce the three runners-up: Anthony, Christine and Stephen – and all three of you have won 2 tickets to all three days of IMPACT shows in Nashville.
Thank you to all of our incredible fans!