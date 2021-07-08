IMPACT! on AXS TV Results – July 8, 2021

Results / July 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just nine nights away from Slammiversary, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.
Gia Miller interviews IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis ahead of tonight’s in-ring contract signing with Sami Callihan for their match at Slammiversary. Callis tells her that he hopes everything makes it to the signing.
Brian Myers w/ Sam Beale vs Jake Something
Brian Myers and Jake Something square off in a match where the loser acknowledge the winner as a “professional”! The fight spills to the outside in the early going as Myers trips up Jake on the apron. Myers remains in control with a vertical suplex on the exposed ramp. Something turns the tide with a series of hammer fists, followed by a deadlift powerbomb for two! Myers spikes Jake with a DDT, followed by a top rope elbow drop for a near fall. Jake hits his signature Black Hole Slam to score the victory!
Jake Something def Brian Myers w/ Sam Beale
After the match, Myers is supposed to acknowledge Jake as a “professional” but Beale jumps him from behind! Myers and Beale deliver a 2-on-1 beatdown until Matt Cardona makes his shocking return and helps Jake clear the ring!
Gia Miller asks Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo what’s next now that her alliance with Susan and Kimber Lee is officially over. Purrazzo says that she has defeated everyone that IMPACT Wrestling has put in front of her and that’s why tonight, she’s issuing an open challenge!
Sami Callihan is arrested for assaulting Don Callis!
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Lady Frost – Knockouts Championship
Lady Frost makes her IMPACT debut tonight as she answers Deonna Purrazzo’s open challenge for the Knockouts Title! Frost catches Purrazzo with a spinning roundhouse kick but misses the follow-up Moonsault, tweaking her ankle in the process. Purrazzo immediately takes control and locks in the Fujiwara Armbar to win by submission.
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo def Lady Frost – Knockouts Championship
IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim confronts Deonna Purrazzo. “The Virtuosa” thinks that Kim is challenging her to a match for the Knockouts Title but that’s not the case. Kim says that she nothing left to prove and is remaining retired from in-ring compeition. Kim is out here to announce that at Slammviversary, Purrazzo will defend the Knockouts Title against a mystery opponent of management’s choosing!
Moose blindsides Chris Sabin inside Swinger’s Palace as the two prepare to face off at Slammiversary!
After joining forces with Petey Williams, Trey Miguel and X-Division Champion Josh Alexander against Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera last week, Chris Bey says that he picked his own side and they just happened to be standing on it.
Before his upcoming 3-on-1 handicap match, W. Morrissey accepts Eddie Edwards challenge for a match at Slammiversary! Morrissey sends him an ominous warning and says he’s going to demonstrate what will happen at Slammiversary right here, right now.
W. Morrissey vs Jason Page, Manny Smith & Deonte Evans
Morrissey puts his earth-shattering offense on display as he picks apart his three opponents simultaneously. Morrissey hits Evans with a Chokeslam, Page with a powerbomb, and Smith with an F5. Morrissey stacks them up and scores the dominant victory.
W. Morrissey def Jason Page, Manny Smith & Deonte Evans
Don Callis shows the footage of Sami Callihan attacking him earlier tonight, which led to his arrest. IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informs Callis that despite the attack, IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega will still take part in a contract signing tonight.
Susan & Kimber Lee vs Rosemary & Havok
Rosemary and Havok intimidate their opponents as they deliver a double clothesline to Susan. Kimber rakes the eyes of Rosemary, followed by a roundhouse kick to halt their momentum. Susan and Kimber can’t get on the same page in terms of offense, allowing Rosemary and Havok to turn the tide. Havok charges into the corner and hits Kimber with a running boot. Havok kicks Susan into the corner turnbuckles, knocking Kimber off the top. Rosemary spears Susan to pick up the win.
Rosemary & Havok def Susan & Kimber Lee
On the latest episode of All About Me, Tenille Dashwood blames Jazz for ruining her chances of making Rachael Ellering her new tag team partner. Jazz has been intent on rekindling the friendship of Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace and last week, it appeared as though she was successful. Jazz is about to leave when Dashwood lays her out from behind!
Moments later, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering challenge Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K to a match next week!
Rich Swann and Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh, and The Good Brothers all lay claim to the #1 contendership for Violent By Design’s IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. The reigning champions confront them in the ring when Anthem representative Tommy Dreamer announces a four-way match with the titles on the line at Slammiversary! But right now, a member of each team will compete in a four-way singles match!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Deaner w/ Violent By Design vs TJP w/ Fallah Bahh vs Rich Swann w/ Willie Mack vs Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows
Deaner hits Swann with a powerslam but TJP breaks up the pin. Anderson brawls with Swann on the floor while Deaner drives TJP into the corner. Deaner sends TJP head-first into the turnbuckle with a running kick. Swann soars with a top rope Swanton, colliding into everyone on the floor! Anderson tries to form an alliance with Deaner but the Violenr By Design member wants no part of it! The action is fast and furious as all four men are down after a flurry of offense! TJP counters the Gun Stun from Anderson into a Detonation Kick. Deaner avoids the Mamba Splash, then hits Swann with the Deaner DDT for two! Anderson hits the Gun Stun on Deaner to win the match via pinfall.
Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows def IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Deaner w/ Violent By Design, TJP w/ Fallah Bahh & Rich Swann w/ Willie Mack
After another loss earlier tonight, Susan and Kimber Lee are out of options. Kimber tells Susan that she has a back up plan and sends her to see Father James Mitchell! What does “The Sinister Minister” have up his sleeve this time?
Don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Slammiversary next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV! Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera battle X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K take on Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. Havok goes one-on-one with Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tasha Steelz. Plus, Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, Doc Gallows and Joe Doering collide in a four-way Battle of the Hosses, and more!
Contract Signing for the IMPACT World Title Match at Slammiversary
Scott D’Amore invites IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis to the ring for the Slammiversary main event contract signing. Callis says that Omega no longer has a challenger after Callihan was arrested for assaulting him earlier tonight but Omega signs the contract nonetheless. The lights go out and a video plays that shows the attack was fabricated by Callis! Callihan appears in the ring and a brawl breaks out between him and Omega! Callihan takes out Omega with a Package Piledriver, then signs on the dotted line! With the Slammiversary main event now official, Callihan sends one final message by powerbombing Omega through a table! IMPACT! goes off the air.