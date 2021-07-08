Purrazzo vs Mystery Challenger, Tag Title Bouts & Grudge Match Official for Slammiversary

News / July 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Check out these must-see matchups that have just been added to the already-stacked card for Slammiversary, LIVE July 17th on Pay-Per-View!
Deonna Purrazzo has proven to be one of the most dominant Knockouts Champions of all time. Having defeated all who stood in front of her, “The Virtuosa” was left without a challenger for Slammiversary. That is, until IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim announced that Purrazzo would be defending her title against a mystery opponent of management’s choosing! On a night where our world changes again, who will answer the call for a Knockouts Title opportunity?
For once, it appears as though Violent By Design‘s plans have been thwarted. After the group laid out Rich Swann, Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh during their match to determine the #1 contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, Anthem representative Tommy Dreamer made a huge announcement. At Slammiversary, Violent By Design must defend the gold against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh, and The Good Brothers in a colossal four-way match! With the odds stacked against them, will Violent By Design leave Slammiversary as champions?
After weeks of trying to dodge their competition, Fire ‘N Flava must now defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the demonic duo of Havok and Rosemary at Slammiversary! Despite their haunting past, Havok and Rosemary appear to be on the same page with a set of common goals: inflict pain and capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Can Fire ‘N Flava overcome this daunting challenge and continue their second reign with the gold? Or will new champions be crowned at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer?
Eddie Edwards is out for revenge when he battles W. Morrissey in a head-to-head clash at Slammiversary! Since his arrival, Morrissey has been intent on projecting his negative experiences in Professional Wrestling onto the rest of the IMPACT roster. But Morrissey crossed the line when he attacked Edwards in the parking lot, preventing his dream match with NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima from taking place. What will happen when two of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars collide? Fireworks!
