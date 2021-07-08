Steve Maclin Brings the Mayhem to BTI

News / July 8, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
BTI kicked off another action-packed Thursday night on AXS TV, just over one week away from Slammiversary! In this week’s exclusive bout, Steve Maclin went one-on-one with IMPACT Wrestling’s “Masked Marvel”, Suicide. Maclin has been absolutely dominant in recent weeks, making quick work of his opponents. But would the trend continue when he clashed with a former X-Division Champion? Maclin wore down his adversary in the early going as he employed a methodical beatdown. Later on, Suicide showed signs of life when he quickened the pace with his signature aerial offense. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome the powerful force that is Steve Maclin as he picked Suicide out of mid-air with a vicious forearm shot. Maclin would go on to score the pinfall victory following a thunderous sit-down slam.
On July 17th at Slammiversary, our world changes again. On another jaw-dropping edition of Iceman’s Intel, George Iceman revealed that there were some unexpected faces spotted backstage at IMPACT Wrestling! Will any of them make their presence felt in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.
Don’t miss the final BTI before Slammiversary, next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV!