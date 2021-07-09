IMPACT! Photos: Matt Cardona Returns to Send a Physical Message to Brian Myers

Gallery / July 9, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive all the action from the penultimate IMPACT! before Slammiversary in this stunning ringside photo gallery! After Jake Something was on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beatdown from Brian Myers and Sam Beale, Matt Cardona made his shocking return and evened the odds! Witness the brutality as W. Morrissey demolished not one, not two but three opponents simultaneously! Plus, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo issued an open challenge which was answered by “the coolest wrestler you’ll ever meet”, and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results and highlights.