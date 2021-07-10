News / July 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Starting this Monday, July 12th, the stars of Slammiversary come to SiriusXM Busted Open just days before IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer.
Hosted by Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, David LaGreca and Mark Henry, hear what X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and #1 contender Sami Callihan have to say as they prepare for the monumental event.
Monday, July 12 – 10:30am ET
X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander
Tuesday, July 13 – 10:30am ET
Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo
Friday, July 16 – 11am ET
IMPACT Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore
Saturday, July 17 – 10:30am ET
#1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title, Sami Callihan