The Stars of Slammiversary Come to SiriusXM Busted Open

News / July 10, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Starting this Monday, July 12th, the stars of Slammiversary come to SiriusXM Busted Open just days before IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer.

Hosted by Tommy DreamerBully RayDavid LaGreca and Mark Henry, hear what X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and #1 contender Sami Callihan have to say as they prepare for the monumental event.

Monday, July 12 – 10:30am ET
X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander

Tuesday, July 13 – 10:30am ET
Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo

Friday, July 16 – 11am ET
IMPACT Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore

Saturday, July 17 – 10:30am ET
#1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title, Sami Callihan

