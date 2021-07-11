Highspots Takes Over Facebook on the Day of Slammiversary

News / July 11, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On Saturday, July 17th, Highspots takes over the IMPACT Wrestling Facebook page all day long for a series of Sign It Live and Virtual Gimmick Table events, just hours before Slammiversary! This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive memorabilia such as autographed 8x10s of your favorite IMPACT stars, and more! Check out the schedule below to see who will be appearing LIVE!
12-1pm CT
Johnny Swinger
1-2pm CT
Eric Young
2-3pm CT
D’Lo Brown
3-4pm CT
Alisha Edwards