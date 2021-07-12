IMPACT! Exclusives: The Dangers of Ultimate X, Chris Sabin Challenges Johnny Swinger

Exclusive / July 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these exclusive clips that you won’t see on television! With the return of Ultimate X looming this Saturday at Slammiversary, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel and Rohit Raju speak their mind on one of the most dangerous matches in Professional Wrestling. Steve Maclin reflects on his absolute dominance since arriving in IMPACT Wrestling just a short time ago. Plus, after being confronted by Johnny Swinger and Hernandez, Chris Sabin challenges the owner of Swinger’s Palace to a match!
