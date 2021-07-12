IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August

News / July 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestling LIVE! The action will be taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV and feature all your favorite IMPACT stars and Knockouts! All sessions will be held at Skyway Studios.
A limited number of tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16th at 10am ET. Don’t wait, get yours and experience IMPACT Wrestling LIVE!
Stay tuned to IMPACTwrestling.com for more information.