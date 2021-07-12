Sami Callihan & Kenny Omega Event-Used Table Pieces Available Now on eBay

News / July 12, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Sami Callihan sent Kenny Omega crashing through a wooden table July 8th on #IMPACTonAXSTV during the official Contract Signing for their World Championship Match set for July 17th at Slammiversary, sending shock waves through the wrestling world.
Pieces of That Table are now available on IMPACT’s official eBay Store (www.ebay.com/impactwrestling), including a massive 40×30 plank with part of the metal legs still attached that was personally autographed by Callihan, who added multiple inscriptions.
This is the largest Table Slab ever offered by IMPACT Wrestling and certainly is a one-of-a-kind collectible. The Table has the official IMPACT Hologram to verify its authenticity and the autograph.
To bid, go to: https://ebay.us/hlK84p
In addition, Callihan autographed 15 smaller planks of the table that Omega crashed through. To purchase one of these planks, each with unique inscriptions from Callihan, go to: https://ebay.us/296waO
Other popular collectibles now available from IMPACT’s eBay Store are Autographed Promo Cards from Deonna Purrazzo, Brian Myers and Moose. These super-rare Autographed Promo Cards come with the entire 10-card set of IMPACT Series 1 Trading Cards.
Deonna Purrazzo: https://ebay.us/jQDlDD
Brian Myers: https://ebay.us/4lS1eJ
Moose: https://ebay.us/CKazJT