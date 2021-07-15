Chris Sabin Builds Momentum Towards Slammiversary With Big Win on BTI

News / July 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just 48 hours before his grudge match with Moose at Slammiversary, Chris Sabin took to the ring to battle Johnny Swinger in this week’s BTI exclusive matchup! After Moose blindsided Sabin inside Swinger’s Palace last week, Swinger tried pressuring Sabin into paying for the damages. But instead of handing over the cash, the Motor City Machine Gun challenged Swinger to a fight! With Hernandez and the Swingerellas at ringside, the odds were stacked against Sabin. Late into the match, Sabin had enough of their involvement and took out Hernandez with a high-risk dive to the floor! Moments later, the hard-fought contest came to an end when Sabin hit the Cradle Shock on Swinger for three!
Order Slammiversary LIVE this Saturday on Pay-Per-View! The fallout from Slammiversary begins on an all-new BTI, next Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV, as Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews bring you all things IMPACT!