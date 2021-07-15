IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: July 15, 2021

Results / July 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
What will happen on an all-new IMPACT! just 48 hours away from Slammiversary LIVE on Pay-Per-View?
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K vs Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
Grace dominates Kaleb in the opening moments of the match. Ellering continues the attack on Dashwood, forcing her and Kaleb to retreat to the outside. Back in the ring, Grace and Ellering hit stereo spinebusters. Kaleb distracts Ellering from the apron, allowing Dashwood to gain control by driving her head-first into the canvas. Kaleb crashes and burns in the corner, giving Ellering the opportunity to create separation. Grace hits Kaleb with a sit-down powerbomb, followed by a Vader Bomb! Kaleb counters, causing a clash of heads between Grace and Ellering. Dashwood hits Ellering with the Spotlight Kick but immediately gets caught with a thunderous spinebuster from Grace! Moments later, Grace and Ellering put Kaleb away with a double swinging slam and exact their revenge for last week’s attack on Jazz!
Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering def Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo tells Scott D’Amore that she doesn’t want to sign the contract for her Knockouts Title defense against a mystery opponent at Slammiversary. D’Amore reminds her that it’s part of her obligations as champion to defend the title at Slammiversary, regardless of who her opponent may be. Frustrated by the situation, Purrazzo begrudgingly signs on the dotted line.
Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tasha Steelz w/ Kiera Hogan vs Havok w/ Rosemary
Havok puts her strength on display as she overpowers Tasha in the early going. Tasha turns the tide with a running neckbreaker, followed by a series of kicks to the back of the head. Havok counters a springboard attempt into a belly-to-belly suplex. This time it’s Tasha who counters a Tombstone Piledriver into a bicycle kick but it’s not enough to take Havok off her feet! Havok catches Tasha in mid-air, then successfully hits the Tombstone to win the match and build momentum towards the Knockouts Tag Team Title match at Slammiversary!
Havok w/ Rosemary def Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tasha Steelz w/ Kiera Hogan
One week after Kimber Lee enlisted the help of Father James Mitchell to turn Susan back into Su Yung, it appears that her plan has backfired. Susan tells Kimber that she knew about Su Yung all along, then drags her into the room and slams the door!
Steve Maclin vs Kal Herro
Maclin berates his opponent for his choice of ring attire as he delivers yet another brutal beatdown. Maclin ties up Herro in the Tree of Woe, then charges with a running spear. Herro shows signs of life as he hits an explosive crossbody. Maclin isn’t fazed and comes right back with a huge clothesline! Maclin connects with his signature sitdown slam to score the dominant victory.
Steve Maclin def Kal Herro
After the match, the once quiet Steve Maclin gets on the mic and says that he’s done waiting.
Rosemary needs Father James Mitchell to transform Havok into a member of Decay just days before they challenge Fire ‘N Flava for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel & Petey Williams vs Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera
Ace, Fulton, Rohit and Shera wear Trey down as they cut off the ring and prevent him from making the tag. After several minutes, Trey goes for broke with an explosive double foot stomp to Ace, followed by a jumping Enzuigiri to Fulton! Bey tags into the match and takes out both Ace and Rohit with a DDT Flatliner! Fulton hits Bey with an earth-shattering powerslam. Alexander hits a German suplex on Fulton. Rohit sends the champ for a ride with a jumping neckbreaker. Petey spikes Rohit with the Canadian Destroyer. Ace goes for The Fold but Trey cuts him off! The action is fast and furious as Shera hits a chokeslam backbreaker on Trey. Bey rolls up Shera out of nowhere to score the pinfall victory!
X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel & Petey Williams def Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera
Post-match, a huge brawl breaks out once again between the two warring sides in the X-Division. Bey clears the ring with a steel chair but sends a message to his Slammiversary opponents when he takes out his partners, Alexander and Trey, with a pair of violent chair shots! Petey chases Bey to the outside, forcing him to retreat. It’s every man for himself this Saturday in Ultimate X!
Hernandez refuses to help Brian Myers with his Matt Cardona problem, so Myers turns to someone else for assistance.
In the ring, Brian Myers and Sam Beale call out Jake Something so that Myers can acknowledge him as a “professional”, per the stipulation of their match last week. Jake comes out but he’s not alone. Joining him is Myers’ rival, Matt Cardona. Myers says that while Jake may be a professional – he’s not a star. Things get physical as Cardona takes Myers out with an Unprettier. Cardona sets up for a running kick when Tenille Dashwood hits him with a low blow from behind! It appears that Dashwood was the person who Myers was speaking to backstage, and she has a personal past with Cardona! Myers joins the assault and stands tall alongside Dashwood.
Scott D’Amore tells an enraged Matt Cardona to find a partner for a mixed tag team match against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood this Saturday at Slammiversary!
Moose vs Hernandez w/ Johnny Swinger
Hernandez charges at Moose with a running shoulder tackle. The fight spills to the outside where Hernandez sends him crashing into the steel guardrail. Moments later, Moose quickly turns the tide with a powerful Lights Out spear. Moose sends a message to his Slammiversary opponent, Chris Sabin, as he picks up the quick victory.
Moose def Hernandez w/ Johnny Swinger
After the match, Moose wraps a steel chair around the leg of Hernandez in an attempt to injure him but Sabin makes the save!
World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering w/ Violent By Design vs Willie Mack w/ Rich Swann vs Fallah Bahh w/ TJP vs Doc Gallows w/ Karl Anderson – Battle of the Hosses
We get a preview of things to come in the huge four-way match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary – this is the Battle of the Hosses! Willie and Fallah are at a stalemate as they both counter each other’s Samoan Drop attempts. Doering assaults Willie outside the ring as Fallah collides with Gallows in the corner. Gallows hits Willie with a big boot for two. Doering sends Gallows into the steel ring post, then knocks him to the floor with a right hand. Fallah catches Willie with a mid-air Samoan Drop! Doering wipes out Fallah with a running crossbody, followed by a short-arm clothesline for three.
World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering w/ Violent By Design def, Willie Mack w/ Rich Swann, Fallah Bahh w/ TJP & Doc Gallows w/ Karl Anderson – Battle of the Hosses
