Who Will Cardona Recruit to Battle Myers & Dashwood at Slammiversary?

News / July 15, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Saturday at Slammiversary, Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood battle Matt Cardona and a mystery partner as another chapter in their personal rivalry is written!
After Hernandez refused to help Myers eliminate Cardona, “Bad Mood Brian” turned to someone from Cardona’s past – Tenille Dashwood. Following a vicious 2-on-1 beatdown, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore gave Cardona an opportunity to exact his revenge and made the match official. Who will Cardona recruit to fight by his side in this mixed tag team match of epic proportions? Find out at Slammiversary.
