Countdown to Slammiversary to Feature an Exclusive Championship Match

News / July 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming LIVE this Saturday at 7pm ET on PPV providers, FITE and IMPACT digital platforms, don’t miss the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show, featuring a high-stakes championship battle!
After weeks of trying to dodge their competition, Fire ‘N Flava must now defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the demonic duo of Havok and Rosemary! Despite their haunting past, Havok and Rosemary appear to be on the same page with a set of common goals: inflict pain and capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Can Fire ‘N Flava overcome this daunting challenge and continue their second reign with the gold? Or will new champions be crowned at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer?
Click here for everything you need to know about Slammiversary!