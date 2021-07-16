Ultimate X Returns, Moose & Sabin Collide, W. Morrissey Out To Dominate at Slammiversary

News / July 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Slammiversary promises to rock the wrestling world to its core this Saturday LIVE on PPV with a stacked card packed with monumental matchups!
For the first time in over two years, one of the most dangerous match types in IMPACT Wrestling history returns. On July 17th at Slammiversary, Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division Title against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju and Petey Williams in the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X!
When an enraged Moose demanded answers from Scott D’Amore for being screwed out of the IMPACT World Title, he was instead met head on by a vengeful Chris Sabin! Several weeks ago, Sabin was taken out of action by Moose. Now Sabin is back with one goal in mind – to humble the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”! What will happen when these two rivals collide at Slammiversary?
Eddie Edwards is out for revenge when he battles W. Morrissey in a head-to-head clash at Slammiversary! Since his arrival, Morrissey has been intent on projecting his negative experiences in Professional Wrestling onto the rest of the IMPACT roster. But Morrissey crossed the line when he attacked Edwards in the parking lot, preventing his dream match with NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima from taking place. Brace yourself as two of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars put it all on the line!
