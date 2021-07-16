Who is Deonna Purrazzo’s Mystery Opponent this Saturday at Slammiversary?

News / July 16, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Deonna Purrazzo has proven to be one of the most dominant Knockouts Champions of all time. Having defeated all who stood in front of her, “The Virtuosa” was left without a challenger for Slammiversary. That is, until IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim announced that Purrazzo would be defending her title against a mystery opponent of management’s choosing! On a night where our world changes again, who will answer the call for a Knockouts Title opportunity?

