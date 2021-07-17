Kenny Omega & Sami Callihan Collide Tonight at Slammiversary!

News / July 17, 2021 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don Callis did everything in his power to keep Sami Callihan away from IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, including firing him at Against All Odds! But after the Anthem board of directors reversed his decision and instead fired Callis from his role as IMPACT Executive Vice President, the main event for Slammiversary was made official – Kenny Omega will defend the IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No DQ match! As Callihan looks to bring the IMPACT World Title back home, are Omega’s days as champion numbered?
Click here for everything you need to know about Slammiversary!